First responders honored for saving a mother’s life

André Xavier thanking first responders
André Xavier thanking first responders(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlie Anne Xavier, the Charlottesville mother who was badly burned in an accident in Gordonsville, is still being treated at VCU Medical Center.

The first responders who saved her life were thanked in a big way Tuesday, October 26.

Her husband, André Xavier, is thanking heroes from Pegasus, the Orange County Rescue Squad, and the Gordonsville Fire Department for saving his wife’s life.

According to a Facebook page dedicated to Charlie Anne’s recovery André said, “I am still marveled with the miracle of Charlie’s survival, God is absolutely amazing, and I am so grateful for Charlie’s life. Not only for my self, but specifically for our boys, I just could not imagine life where Charlie would not be present in our lives. We are so blessed.”

If you would like to help with Charlie Anne’s recovery, you can donate to her GoFundMe Page here.

