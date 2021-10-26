More rain on the way

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler today and windy conditions. The strongest winds will be from about mid morning through midnight. Gusts for the area: 30-40mph. Across the Alleghenies and the Blue Ridge gusts will top 40-50mph at times.

Feeling much cooler with highs in the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 50s to near 60 for the Valley. Highs will likely be early afternoon and then cool a few degrees later in the day.

Behind the cold front not completely dry. A few isolated showers for the day, no washout. Across the Alleghenies rain will be steadier and scattered for the day and evening but only for the Alleghenies.

Partly cloudy and still windy for Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 50s. Feeling quite chilly but with the gusty winds, temperatures will not cool quickly, they will slowly drop and possibly at times rise a degree or two. Gusts before midnight in the 30-50mph range.

Turning more breezy overnight and chilly with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s for West Virginia locations. Upper 40s for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the day. A cool start to the day with temperatures rising slowly in the 50s. A pleasant Fall day but still breezy at times. Highs in the low 60s for West Virginia locations. Mid 60s for the Valley.

Cooling quickly into the 50s for the evening. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows dropping into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy early and cool, temperatures will slowly be rising in the 50s. Turning mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next cold front comes in late today. Rain will arrive as early as late afternoon. As late as just after sunset. Rain continues for the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: More cloud cover during the morning and chilly with temperatures staying in the 50s. Cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers for the day. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s but feeling quite cool with the rain and gusty winds. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun for Saturday and staying on the cool side with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds early and cool. Starting out rising into the 50s. More sun for the afternoon and rather pleasant with highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low 60s for the Valley. A nice fall day.

