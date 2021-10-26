Advertisement

Virginia’s Governor race too close to call, VCU poll says

According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support...
According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support Republican Glenn Youngkin.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With only one week left, the latest statewide poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University says the Virginia gubernatorial race is too close to call.

According to the poll, 41% of likely voters support Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% support Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Independent voters have increasingly identified with Youngkin (37%) rather than McAuliffe (31%), a six-point increase for Youngkin and a six-point decrease for McAuliffe since September.

For the Tidewater region, Youngkin leads over McAuliffe 38% to 34%, which was a seven-point improvement for Youngkin since last month’s poll. Youngkin also leads 41% to 37% over McAuliffe in the northwest region of Virginia, where previously the candidates were tied.

The regions where McAuliffe leads in Northern Virginia at 53% to 31% and south-central Virginia at 43% to 35%.

According to voters, the top issues are:

  • The economy (27%),
  • Public schools (20%)
  • COVID-19 (19%)

The poll featured landline interviews from Oct. 9-21, sampling 808 adults living in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
Heavy rains on the West Coast cause a mudslide on a California highway.
Storm triggers landslide, covering a highway in California
A Dayton ministry is reminding people to remain vigilant about where they leave their vehicles...
Dayton ministry latest to experience catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Carter and Pyles face off in Board of Supervisors Election
Carter and Pyles face off in Pastures District Board of Supervisors race
Johnson and Shaver will face off for the position of Waynesboro City Sheriff.
Waynesboro Sheriff retires; Johnson and Shaver face off on Election Day
Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff
Sheriff Matt Robertson and Chris Hartless run for Staunton Sheriff
(FILE)
Virginia Democrats suing USPS over mail-in ballot hold up