Waynesboro Sheriff retires; Johnson and Shaver face off on Election Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is Nov. 2, and candidates for Waynesboro City Sheriff are making their qualifications known.

Former Waynesboro Sheriff Joe Harris has retired, and looking to fill his spot are two Waynesboro police officers, Jessie Shaver and Christopher Johnson Jr.

Shaver says he has many skills he would bring to the role.

“Through law enforcement, I’ve always tried to better myself. I’m an instructor with the state of Virginia for new police academies. I’m a firearms instructor. I have numerous skills in narcotics and dealing with the public,” Shaver said.

For Johnson, he says it’s all about perspective.

“I come in there with fresh young eyes and perspective. I’m younger. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. I got a long trajectory, so I’m going to be a sheriff for a long time, if elected, and I hope to be sheriff for a long time and really get to know the community,” Johnson said.

They both say they find the role particularly important because it’s elected by the people. If chosen, they both say they would honor that title.

“On the civil side of it, I work for the public. I’d be elected by the citizens of Waynesboro, whether they be Democrat, Republican, so that’s why I’m running as an independent,” Shaver said.

Johnson says he would try to get to know people on a first-name basis.

“I understand that you ultimately work for the people, and I want to be an approachable sheriff for everybody in the community,” Johnson said.

Early voting is open now.

