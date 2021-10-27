Allocating ARPA federal dollars in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In total, nearly $24 million is going to the Friendly City thanks to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding.

The City of Harrisonburg already got its first allocation of ARPA funding. The money will be paid in two equal allotments. The first was already received and the next will be on the way in May 2022.

The purpose of this funding is to help localities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money should support urgent COVID-19 response efforts, help replace lost revenue to strengthen public services and help retain jobs in the community, as well as support economic stabilization for both households and businesses.

The millions of dollars should also address systemic public health challenges.

According to a presentation from Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell, the funding has five permitted uses: Supporting public health expenditures, addressing negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, and investing in sewer, water, and broadband infrastructure.

Sectors recognized as essential are health care, public health and safety, childcare, education, sanitation, transportation, and food production and services.

“I am suggesting that you consider the first allocation because of revenue loss and the projects we had to put on hold, be committed to the city projects, and then that the second project is more directed toward community involvement,” Campbell said.

According to the presentation from Campbell, city staff is preliminarily estimating that lost revenue during the pandemic is equal to about half of the total ARPA allocation.

The city recognizes that the pandemic highlighted economic disparities in the community. Some services provided in a Qualified Census Tract or to families living in QCTs could be covered under ARPA funding, like developing affordable housing, housing for those experiencing homelessness, and afterschool programs.

ARPA and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development define QCTs as those with 50% of households with incomes below 60% of the Area Median Gross Income, or a poverty rate over 25% or more.

Other populations or geographic areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic might be eligible for ARPA funds, but only if the city can show exactly how those populations or geographic areas were disproportionately impacted.

Campbell and city staff also recommended that the city create an ARPA Grants Program Manager. This would be a full-time, temporary, grant-funded position in the city’s finance department.

City Council made plans to meet next month to discuss how nearly $24 million will be used in the city.

Funding must be obligated by Dec 31, 2024, and fully spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

