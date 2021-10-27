Crews making way for development at Staunton Crossing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is making some money from its multimillion-dollar investment in the Staunton Crossing development project, but progress on the 300-acre property near Interstate-81 and I-64 will take more time and more money.

Staunton Crossing has the potential to create thousands of jobs and millions of dollars a year in tax revenue for the city, but it’s not happening overnight.

Construction crews are tearing down 19 buildings left behind by Western State Hospital as they transform the property into new opportunities.

“This site is not something that’s going to happen in the short-term, it’s going to take time,” Staunton Economic Development Director Billy Vaughn said.

The front of the project is already becoming home to a couple hotels, a gas station, and four restaurants. The master plan for the back 275 acres calls for high-tech buildings, a data center, and advanced manufacturing.

“This is potentially a premier site for the state,” Vaughn said. “We’re getting inquiries all the time from site selectors, from brokers, from real estate agents.”

Vaughn says they have one chance to get it right, and the key is sticking with the plan.

“To make sure that when we look back, the site is developed in its highest and best use for the City of Staunton,” he said.

