Cross, Irons, Mier run for District 3 school board seat in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Cross, Hilary Irons, and Lori Mier are facing off for the District 3 seat on the Rockingham County school board.

WHSV checked in with candidates on the issues important to them.

“We need to listen to parents. Parents know what is best for their children when it comes to their education and their health,” Cross said. “We just need school board members that are going to stand up to these crazy, governor overreaching mandates from Richmond.”

“Learning cannot take place if security is not there, so I would like to make sure that we have a safe, stable community for our students and teachers to work and learn in,” Irons said. “I believe that there has been a lot of trauma with COVID that needs to be addressed before we can be back to normal.”

“COVID safety and continued precautions until we are out of the pandemic in order for our community to continue to take care of one another,” Mier said. “I care about teachers’ workloads and I want them to be less stressed, and I also want them to feel protected.”

The three candidates met at Spotswood High School in mid-October for a debate hosted by the Spotswood Youth in Government Club. Questions ranged in topics from addressing overcrowding at some county schools, to how they would ensure a safe, ethical environment for all students.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

