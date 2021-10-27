H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 10
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A few local high school football games have been moved to Thursday in advance of expected inclement weather Friday night.
H.S. Football Games Moved to Thursday Night (10/28)
Spotswood at Broadway - 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Central - 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Riverheads - 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham - 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County - 7 p.m. (previously scheduled for Thursday night)
