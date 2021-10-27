Advertisement

H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 10

A few local high school football games have been moved to Thursday in advance of expected...
A few local high school football games have been moved to Thursday in advance of expected inclement weather Friday night.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A few local high school football games have been moved to Thursday in advance of expected inclement weather Friday night.

H.S. Football Games Moved to Thursday Night (10/28)

Spotswood at Broadway - 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Central - 6:30 p.m.

Staunton at Riverheads - 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham - 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County - 7 p.m. (previously scheduled for Thursday night)

