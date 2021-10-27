Advertisement

JMU Board of Visitors meeting scheduled for Friday

The first, official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS could happen Friday...
The first, official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS could happen Friday morning.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first, official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS could happen Friday morning.

The JMU Board of Visitors Executive Committee has scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. Friday in the Board Room of the Festival and Student Conference Center at James Madison University. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the group’s next planned meeting had been set for November 18-19.

According to the meeting agenda, there will be a closed session and then the BOV will reconvene in open session. It’s expected that the Board of Visitors will discuss a potential move for James Madison athletics from the Colonial Athletic Association, an FCS league, to the Sun Belt Conference, an FBS league. According to House Bill 1897, JMU would also need to receive approval from the Virginia General Assembly to make a move up from the FCS to the FBS.

The Sun Belt officially announced the addition of Southern Miss on Thursday. Marshall, Old Dominion, and JMU are also reportedly expected to receive invites and join the league, however official announcements have not been made by any of those programs or the Sun Belt Conference.

