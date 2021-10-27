Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in CAA

The CAA women’s basketball preseason poll was released Wednesday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CAA women’s basketball preseason poll was released Wednesday.

James Madison has been picked to finish third in the conference during the 2021-2022 season. Delaware and Drexel tied for the top spot in the poll.

JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson earned Preseason All-CAA First Team honors while sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel was named to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team. Jefferson led JMU in scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points per game and 7.8 boards per contest last season. McDaniel averaged 12.2 points per game as a freshman in 2020-2021.

The Dukes are scheduled to open the season with a home game against UVA on Tuesday, November 9.

CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

t1. Drexel (5)

t1. Delaware (5)

3. James Madison

4. Towson

5. Hofstra

6. Elon

7. College of Charleston

8. William & Mary

9. UNCW

10. Northeastern

2021-202 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Jasmine Dickey, Delaware

First Team

Ty Battle – Delaware

Jasmine Dickey – Delaware

Kiki Jefferson - James Madison

Hannah Nihill – Drexel

Kieshana Washington – Drexel

Second Team

JaKayla Brown – Hofstra

Tyler Collins – College of Charleston

Peyton McDaniel - James Madison

Aleah Nelson – Towson

Sydney Wagner – William & Mary

Honorable Mention

Kendall Currence – Northeastern

Arynn Eaddy – College of Charleston

Brie Perpignan – Elon

Anissa Rivera – Towson

Rayne Tucker – Towson

