JMU women’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in CAA
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CAA women’s basketball preseason poll was released Wednesday.
James Madison has been picked to finish third in the conference during the 2021-2022 season. Delaware and Drexel tied for the top spot in the poll.
JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson earned Preseason All-CAA First Team honors while sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel was named to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team. Jefferson led JMU in scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points per game and 7.8 boards per contest last season. McDaniel averaged 12.2 points per game as a freshman in 2020-2021.
The Dukes are scheduled to open the season with a home game against UVA on Tuesday, November 9.
CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
t1. Drexel (5)
t1. Delaware (5)
3. James Madison
4. Towson
5. Hofstra
6. Elon
7. College of Charleston
8. William & Mary
9. UNCW
10. Northeastern
2021-202 Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Jasmine Dickey, Delaware
First Team
Ty Battle – Delaware
Jasmine Dickey – Delaware
Kiki Jefferson - James Madison
Hannah Nihill – Drexel
Kieshana Washington – Drexel
Second Team
JaKayla Brown – Hofstra
Tyler Collins – College of Charleston
Peyton McDaniel - James Madison
Aleah Nelson – Towson
Sydney Wagner – William & Mary
Honorable Mention
Kendall Currence – Northeastern
Arynn Eaddy – College of Charleston
Brie Perpignan – Elon
Anissa Rivera – Towson
Rayne Tucker – Towson
