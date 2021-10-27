Advertisement

Massachusetts battered by powerful nor’easter

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hingham, Ma. (CNN) - New England continues to be hit with hurricane-force wind gusts Wednesday.

94 mile per hour winds were recorded near Martha’s Vineyard as 16 million people are under wind alerts. The National Weather Service in Boston said the Nantucket area had experience a “bomb cyclone,” an explosive deepening of pressure that can lead to powerful wind gusts.

Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire woke up with no power. The conditions are expected to get better Wednesday evening when the storm moves into the Atlantic Ocean.

