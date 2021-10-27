Ratke responds with strong performances after Villanova game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ethan Ratke has bounced back in a big way.

The James Madison redshirt senior kicker has been one of the Dukes’ most important offensive weapons in recent weeks. Ratke kicked a JMU-record five field goals in Saturday’s 22-10 win at Delaware after making four field goals in a 19-3 victory at Richmond the week before.

“I am just really lucky to have all these guys around me,” said Ratke, praising his teammates following the victory over the Blue Hens.

Ratke’s success comes after he missed two, short field goals in the fourth quarter of a one-point loss to Villanova on October 9. It’s JMU’s only defeat of the season.

“After Villanova, I had never experienced anything like that,” said Ratke. “Everybody was just immediately rallying behind me. Gave me all the support and all the coaches, past players texted me, all that kind of stuff.”

Ratke is the FCS all-time leader in field goals made, scoring by a kicker, and ranks fourth all-time in career scoring by any player.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.