Advertisement

Ratke responds with strong performances after Villanova game

Ethan Ratke has bounced back in a big way.
Ethan Ratke has bounced back in a big way.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ethan Ratke has bounced back in a big way.

The James Madison redshirt senior kicker has been one of the Dukes’ most important offensive weapons in recent weeks. Ratke kicked a JMU-record five field goals in Saturday’s 22-10 win at Delaware after making four field goals in a 19-3 victory at Richmond the week before.

“I am just really lucky to have all these guys around me,” said Ratke, praising his teammates following the victory over the Blue Hens.

Ratke’s success comes after he missed two, short field goals in the fourth quarter of a one-point loss to Villanova on October 9. It’s JMU’s only defeat of the season.

“After Villanova, I had never experienced anything like that,” said Ratke. “Everybody was just immediately rallying behind me. Gave me all the support and all the coaches, past players texted me, all that kind of stuff.”

Ratke is the FCS all-time leader in field goals made, scoring by a kicker, and ranks fourth all-time in career scoring by any player.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
New Virginia area code will alleviate “540″ number shortage
The FDA is pushing to make hearing aids OTC. (WHSV)
FDA pushes for OTC hearing aids; audiologists push back

Latest News

High school volleyball scores from Tuesday, October 26.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 26
The first, official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS could happen Friday...
JMU Board of Visitors meeting scheduled for Friday
A few local high school football games have been moved to Thursday in advance of expected...
H.S. Football Schedule Changes - Week 10
JMU offense seeking improvement, better red zone results
JMU offense seeking improvement, better red zone results