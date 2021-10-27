Sentara RMH avoiding supply chain issues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the U.S., ongoing supply chain issues have been impacting hospitals and limiting their ability to get the necessary personal protection equipment they need, but Sentara RMH has managed to avoid these issues.

Sentara has been able to maintain its supply chain thanks to the company’s efforts to diversify its suppliers and invest in partnerships with local and regional suppliers in Virginia and North Carolina.

The system of 12 hospitals has been getting the majority of its PPE supplies from local vendors during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic we did utilize some of our local suppliers that were able to bring in a lot of the PPE supplies for us and we were able to purchase those in bulk which allowed us to now have a reserve that we can provide to our hospital facilities,” said Michelle Clatterbuck, Supplier Diversity Manager for Sentara.

Sentara has gotten creative with its suppliers over the course of the pandemic and has adapted as supply chain issues have worsened in the last several months.

“We’ve looked for non-traditional channels, everything from distilleries providing solutions for cleansing hands to looking at local organizations who are actually sewing and producing masks,” said Jennifer McPherren, Sentara Vice President of Supply Chain.

Sentara says its diverse network of local and regional suppliers have protected it from issues that other healthcare providers are currently facing.

“A lot of healthcare organizations have been overcommitted to getting products overseas and as a result of that we’ve been looking to see where we can really give back and find providers for supplies within the community,” said McPherren.

Sentara has also joined advocacy groups focused on connecting with businesses owned by women, people of color and veterans.

