Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
For information to help keep your children safe online visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
The individuals listed below were arrested in Staunton over the last two months on the following charges:
Carroll Lucas, 65, New Market, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Ethan Shifflett, 21, Staunton, Virginia
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Roger Trainer, 47, Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Eight counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Damon Hern, 19, Waynesboro, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
David Campos-Nolazco, 37, Waynesboro, Virginia
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
William Ellwanger, 64, Salem, Virginia
- Six counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Isaac Eye, 28, Fort Seybert, West Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Roy Woodward, 29, Shenandoah, Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Matthew Descalarre, 40, Charlottesville, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Matthew French, 23, Warrenton, VA
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Joseph Boyne, 29, Staunton, Virginia
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Louis Packett, 45, Warsaw, Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Robert Hinkle, 43, Fisher, West Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
- One count of Possession of Schedule I or II substance (Code of Virginia Section 18.2-250)
Wesley Penley, 39, Morganton, North Carolina
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Alexi Correa-Jimenez, 28, Rockingham, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
