Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

For information to help keep your children safe online visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

The individuals listed below were arrested in Staunton over the last two months on the following charges:

Carroll Lucas, 65, New Market, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Ethan Shifflett, 21, Staunton, Virginia

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Roger Trainer, 47, Harrisonburg, Virginia

Eight counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Damon Hern, 19, Waynesboro, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

David Campos-Nolazco, 37, Waynesboro, Virginia

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

William Ellwanger, 64, Salem, Virginia

Six counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Isaac Eye, 28, Fort Seybert, West Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Roy Woodward, 29, Shenandoah, Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Matthew Descalarre, 40, Charlottesville, Virginia

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Matthew French, 23, Warrenton, VA

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Joseph Boyne, 29, Staunton, Virginia

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Louis Packett, 45, Warsaw, Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Robert Hinkle, 43, Fisher, West Virginia

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

One count of Possession of Schedule I or II substance (Code of Virginia Section 18.2-250)

Wesley Penley, 39, Morganton, North Carolina

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Alexi Correa-Jimenez, 28, Rockingham, Virginia

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

