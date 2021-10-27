Advertisement

Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors

(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

For information to help keep your children safe online visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

The individuals listed below were arrested in Staunton over the last two months on the following charges:

Carroll Lucas, 65, New Market, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Ethan Shifflett, 21, Staunton, Virginia

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Roger Trainer, 47, Harrisonburg, Virginia

  • Eight counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Damon Hern, 19, Waynesboro, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

David Campos-Nolazco, 37, Waynesboro, Virginia

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

William Ellwanger, 64, Salem, Virginia

  • Six counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Isaac Eye, 28, Fort Seybert, West Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Roy Woodward, 29, Shenandoah, Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Matthew Descalarre, 40, Charlottesville, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Matthew French, 23, Warrenton, VA

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Joseph Boyne, 29, Staunton, Virginia

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Louis Packett, 45, Warsaw, Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Robert Hinkle, 43, Fisher, West Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
  • One count of Possession of Schedule I or II substance (Code of Virginia Section 18.2-250)

Wesley Penley, 39, Morganton, North Carolina

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Alexi Correa-Jimenez, 28, Rockingham, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
