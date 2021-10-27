Waynesboro to funnel grant money into small businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro may soon see new developments downtown.

As a recipient of the resurgence grant from the commonwealth, the city will be able to put about $116,000 to use.

City officials say the grant will go to areas hardest hit by the pandemic, including low and moderate income areas of the city.

One way they’ll spend the money is by partnering with businesses to give them the money they need, according to Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s Director for Economic Development and Tourism.

“Someone might need accounting help. We’ll contract with the small business development center. They will meet with the company, analyze what they need and connect them with the right resource,” Hitchin said.

In a press release, city officials say they will use the money to partner, but also for four other purposes, including expanding the façade grant program, enhancing “Waynesboro at Work” and updating a housing study.

Hitchin says the façade grant program will be expanded to a larger geographical area.

“We’re adding some money to it and expanded the geographical area for it,” Hitchin said.

“Waynesboro at Work” is another way they’re working to encourage local entrepreneurs.

“Enhancing our ‘Waynesboro at Work,’ which is our blog and video blog series about successful entrepreneurs that we hope will encourage additional ones,” Hitchin said.

Hitchin says this is just another piece to expanding Waynesboro’s small businesses.

“We’re really excited that downtown is filling up. There’s very few vacancies in our buildings, so we’re trying to fill those vacancies and work with the existing businesses and make sure they’re stabilized and continue to grow for the future,” Hitchin said.

Hitchin says low and moderate income areas of Waynesboro include parts of downtown, East Main St. and south of I-64.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.