Advertisement

West Virginia snowplow crews preparing for winter

Snow plow
Snow plow(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Halloween is days away, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is thinking ahead to keep drivers safe this winter.

Drivers in the division’s District 1 just finished “dry runs” for winter snowplow routes. Officials say running snowplow routes early allows drivers to familiarize themselves with routes and get used to driving the snowplows.

District 1 has 215 drivers assigned to drive plows in snow and ice. The district has plows dedicated to Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties.

Other snowplows are responsible for clearing snow and ice on U.S. 35 and interstates 64, 77 and 79.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder
From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia

Latest News

Shenandoah University Techstars Weekend Preview
Shenandoah University Techstars Weekend Preview
Breast Cancer Awareness Month - Week 4 : Mental Health
Noon Weather Forecast 10/27/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 10/27/2021
Trees are down after hurricane-force wind gusts hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts battered by powerful nor’easter