Youngkin climbs to within one point of McAuliffe in new Virginia poll

Wason Center Poll / October 27, 2021
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Poll Release) - Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds a 49% to 48% lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s contest for governor, according to a survey of likely voters released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University.

McAuliffe’s 1-point lead is within the survey’s margin of error (+/-3.5%), a virtual tie. Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding has 1%.

In Wason’s early-October poll, McAuliffe showed a 4-point lead over Youngkin.

With early voting underway in the Nov. 2 general election, Democrats also hold shrinking leads in other races, according to the poll. In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Hala Ayala has a 1-point lead over Republican Winsome Sears, 49% to 48%. Seeking a third term, Attorney General Mark Herring leads Republican Jason Miyares 48% to 47%.

The poll indicates Republican likely voters are more enthusiastic about voting in this election than Democrats (80% to 65% very enthusiastic), an advantage that has surged nine points since the Oct. 8 Wason Center survey.

“McAuliffe is facing strong headwinds in a state that has historically selected governors from the party not in the White House and with a Democratic president whose approval rating is underwater,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “Republican voters also appear hungrier for a win and increasingly see a chance to take a statewide race for the first time since 2009.”

Independent voters continue to favor all three Republican candidates, according to the poll, while partisans on both sides are locking into position for their party’s candidates. A gender gap has also emerged, with male voters shifting toward Republican candidates (56% to 42%) and women moving toward Democratic candidates (56% to 40%).

The results of this poll are based on 944 interviews of registered Virginia voters who are likely general election voters, including 446 on landline and 498 on cell phone, conducted October 17-25, 2021.

See the entire poll here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

