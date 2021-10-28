Advertisement

$1M support for small businesses in underserved Shenandoah Valley communities

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund in Staunton, VA.
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in the Shenandoah Valley is getting $1M to support small businesses in underserved communities. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) received the grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Program.

Five organizations will each get $100,000. The organizations include the Rise Organization and women entrepreneurs in the Grow Waynesboro Program.

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will use the remaining $500,000 to support those organizations in several ways, including an annual entrepreneurship summit, and stakeholder conversations led by Rise.

“To really talk about how do we reach underserved populations,” SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said. “How do we really connect and uplift the Black community across the Shenandoah Valley? And how do we start to make real change in the region for those who are often overlooked?”

