Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day

The fire department offers free car seat checks every weekday.
Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day
Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department held its Community Safety Day Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was joined by other members of the Central Shenandoah Valley Safe Kids Coalition, including the Harrisonburg Police Department and both the Harrisonburg Electric Commission and the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, for activities and safety reminders at the Dream Come True Playground.

Members of the fire and police departments provided car seat safety checks.

Brianna Petit, Child Safety Seat Technician with HFD, said according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nearly half of all car seats are used incorrectly.

NHTSA reports motor vehicle crashes are also a leading cause of death in children.

Petit said one common problem she sees is car seats that are too loose.

“A lot of the problems I see occur is people don’t have it tight enough. Rule of thumb, you want to make sure that car seat is not moving more than one-inch side to side,” Petit said.

If you need a car seat checked, you can swing by the Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Station 1 on any weekday.

“As much [time] as we spend in our vehicles, it is very important that that precious cargo, our children, grandchildren that you’re babysitting, that they’re traveling safely,” Erin Stehle with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.

Stehle also wants to remind the community to stay safe this Halloween. She said both drivers and walkers to be alert all weekend and divers should drive slowly.

For those out and about, Stehle said remember to bring flashlights or reflectors so you can be seen and walk facing traffic. There is also safety in numbers, so Stehle added to travel in groups.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder

Latest News

Noah Miller
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Miller
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Aaron Nice
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Aaron Nice
Western State Hospital reopens on limited basis
Western State Hospital reopens on limited basis
Waynesboro to funnel grant money into small businesses
Waynesboro to funnel grant money into small businesses