Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department held its Community Safety Day Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was joined by other members of the Central Shenandoah Valley Safe Kids Coalition, including the Harrisonburg Police Department and both the Harrisonburg Electric Commission and the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, for activities and safety reminders at the Dream Come True Playground.

Members of the fire and police departments provided car seat safety checks.

Brianna Petit, Child Safety Seat Technician with HFD, said according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nearly half of all car seats are used incorrectly.

NHTSA reports motor vehicle crashes are also a leading cause of death in children.

Petit said one common problem she sees is car seats that are too loose.

“A lot of the problems I see occur is people don’t have it tight enough. Rule of thumb, you want to make sure that car seat is not moving more than one-inch side to side,” Petit said.

If you need a car seat checked, you can swing by the Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Station 1 on any weekday.

“As much [time] as we spend in our vehicles, it is very important that that precious cargo, our children, grandchildren that you’re babysitting, that they’re traveling safely,” Erin Stehle with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said.

Stehle also wants to remind the community to stay safe this Halloween. She said both drivers and walkers to be alert all weekend and divers should drive slowly.

For those out and about, Stehle said remember to bring flashlights or reflectors so you can be seen and walk facing traffic. There is also safety in numbers, so Stehle added to travel in groups.

