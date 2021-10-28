Here comes the rain!

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next system comes in late today. Scattered showers move in after sunset. Likely starting between about 6-8pm. We have a little dry air to fight off initially before the rain can make it to the ground. Some areas north of Rt. 33 may not see showers before 8pm as this moves in from south to north. Showers continue for the evening and overnight. Turning heavy at times overnight as the breeze starts to pick up. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with temperatures staying in the 50s. Rain, heavy at times especially in the morning and early afternoon. Visibility may be low for the morning commute. Turning windy with gusts up to about 20-30 mph in the Valley, 30-40 mph across West Virginia. Highs only in the upper 50s but feeling quite cool with the rain and gusty winds. The heaviest rain expected to taper off by early to mid afternoon. Then turning more spotty to scattered through the evening and the winds will be letting up. A better commute in the evening versus the morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected across most of our area with up to 4 inches of rain at elevations above 3,000 ft. River flooding a low concern but poor drainage areas may collect water. There will still be some pockets of heavy rain at times. Cool and cloudy. Overnight lows in the upper 40s for most, warmer spots in the Valley around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy and cool for Saturday with a few scattered showers across the Shenandoah Valley. No washout. For our West Virginia locations rain showers will be a bit more widespread and scattered on and off for the day as low pressure passes. Steadier rain across the Alleghenies. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds early and cool. Starting out rising into the 50s. We will see clouds clear out some in the late morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Rather pleasant with highs around 60 for our West Virginia locations. Low 60s for the Valley but it will be a bit breezy at times. A nice fall day.

Clear and cool Sunday evening, temperatures cooling quickly into the 50s. For Halloween trick or treating, skies become mostly clear and feeling chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Lighter winds should arrive just in time for trick or treating. Nothing out of the ordinary in terms of Halloween weather. Quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations. Low to mid 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead. A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s for the morning. A sunny fall afternoon and comfortable with highs in the low 60s for most, mid 60s for the Valley and the Potomac Highlands. Lows will be cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with plenty of sun. Cool with temperatures in the 40s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. A nice fall afternoon for those heading out to the polls with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds build in for Tuesday evening as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun for the day and chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. Staying cool throughout the day with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s, closer to upper 50s for the Valley.

