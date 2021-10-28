Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: Elon

The No. 5 James Madison football team is preparing to host Elon in week nine of the 2021...
The No. 5 James Madison football team is preparing to host Elon in week nine of the 2021 season. (Photo: Elon/CAA/FloSports)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 5 James Madison football team is preparing to host Elon in week nine of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Elon

2021 Record: 4-3 Overall (3-1 CAA)

Head Coach: Tony Trisciani (3rd Season - 10-14 Overall)

Player to Watch: Davis Cheek (Quarterback) - Leads the CAA with 2,431 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns

Last Meeting: JMU won, 20-17, during 2021 spring season

-Elon’s only win over James Madison came in 2018 when current JMU head coach Curt Cignetti was head coach of Elon. JMU leads the all-time series, 8-1

-Elon has won three straight games (at Richmond, at Maine, vs. New Hampshire)

-The Phoenix rank fourth in the CAA in scoring with 24.4 points per game

