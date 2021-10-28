JMU men’s basketball picked to finish 4th in CAA
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball preseason poll was released Thursday morning.
James Madison has been picked to finish fourth in a vote of the league’s coaches, media relations directors, and media members. The Duke received three first-place votes. Six different teams earned first-place votes with Delaware taking home the top spot in the poll.
JMU redshirt junior guard Vado Morse was named to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team. He averaged 14.4 points per game and 2.4 assists per contest last season. Seton Hall transfer Takal Molson was also named All-CAA Honorable Mention for the Dukes.
James Madison is scheduled to open the 2021-2022 season Wednesday, November 10 at home against NAIA opponent Carlow University.
2021-2022 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Delaware (19)
2. Northeastern (7)
3. Drexel (5)
4. James Madison (3)
5. Hofstra (1)
6. Elon (1)
7. Charleston
8. Towson
9. UNCW
10. William & Mary
Men’s Basketball Preseason All-CAA Teams
CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Camren Wynter (Drexel)
First Team
James Butler, Drexel
Hunter McIntosh, Elon
Dylan Painter, Delaware
Jalen Ray, Hofstra
Camren Wynter, Drexel
Second Team
Ryan Allen, Delaware
Connor Kochera, William & Mary
Vado Morse, James Madison
Jahmyl Telfort, Northeastern
Shaquille Walters, Northeastern
Honorable Mention
Kevin Anderson, Delaware
Kvonn Cramer, Hofstra
Jerald Gillens-Butler, Elon
John Meeks, Charleston
Takal Molson, James Madison
Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware
Mike Okauru, UNCW
