JMU men’s basketball picked to finish 4th in CAA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball preseason poll was released Thursday morning.

James Madison has been picked to finish fourth in a vote of the league’s coaches, media relations directors, and media members. The Duke received three first-place votes. Six different teams earned first-place votes with Delaware taking home the top spot in the poll.

JMU redshirt junior guard Vado Morse was named to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team. He averaged 14.4 points per game and 2.4 assists per contest last season. Seton Hall transfer Takal Molson was also named All-CAA Honorable Mention for the Dukes.

James Madison is scheduled to open the 2021-2022 season Wednesday, November 10 at home against NAIA opponent Carlow University.

2021-2022 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Delaware (19)

2. Northeastern (7)

3. Drexel (5)

4. James Madison (3)

5. Hofstra (1)

6. Elon (1)

7. Charleston

8. Towson

9. UNCW

10. William & Mary

Men’s Basketball Preseason All-CAA Teams

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Camren Wynter (Drexel)

First Team

James Butler, Drexel

Hunter McIntosh, Elon

Dylan Painter, Delaware

Jalen Ray, Hofstra

Camren Wynter, Drexel

Second Team

Ryan Allen, Delaware

Connor Kochera, William & Mary

Vado Morse, James Madison

Jahmyl Telfort, Northeastern

Shaquille Walters, Northeastern

Honorable Mention

Kevin Anderson, Delaware

Kvonn Cramer, Hofstra

Jerald Gillens-Butler, Elon

John Meeks, Charleston

Takal Molson, James Madison

Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware

Mike Okauru, UNCW

