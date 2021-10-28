Local historians and community leaders to honor six people instrumental in establishing Staunton’s Montgomery Hall Park

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society and the Augusta County Historical Society will gather this Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Montgomery Hall Park.

Local historians, community members and members of Staunton City Council are expected to be in attendance.

They will honor leaders in the black community who were instrumental in opening the park.

Montgomery Hall Park was established in 1947, for the Black community in Staunton. It has since become a historical landmark.

“It is very important to have the ribbon cutting to preserve local black history. Our history has not been documented and we feel that we need to make sure we pass this off to another generation,” said Susie King with the Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society.

Those who will be honored include Dr. Charles Waller, Dr. John Chiles, Bertie Huggard, Vice Mayor Kenneth L. Jones, Patsy B. Robinso, and Alonzo Harden.

Various rooms and facilities at MHP will be renamed for the six people who made a huge impact in the founding of the park.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.