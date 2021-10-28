Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Miller

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Noah Miller is an outstanding senior at Turner Ashby High School.

Miller excels on the playing field in many sports. He serves as captain of the soccer team and kicker on the football team. Miller also competes on the basketball team and spent two years running cross country for the Knights.

According to boys soccer coach Simon Timbrell, Miller is a leader on and off the playing field.

“Noah has helped me develop as a person. I couldn’t ask for a better captain. It is tremendous to see him develop not only as a soccer player but as a person as well,” said Timbrell.

In the classroom, Miller serves as senior class president. He plans to pursue civil engineering at the college level, and he can often be found mentoring younger math students.

“Noah’s character is what sets him apart. He has the qualities that you can’t teach. He’s a well-rounded student who is a top leader in our school,” added calculus teacher Erin Nafziger.

Miller is exploring opportunities to continue his athletic career in college. In the meantime, he is eager to use life lessons from sports to prepare for life beyond the soccer field.

“Sports taught me to remain steadfast. My parents didn’t allow me to quit any of my sports so I had to see them through to the end. That is a great example of something I can use in the future workplace,” Miller said.

The local community will continue to follow Miller as he shines on and off the field during his final year at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.