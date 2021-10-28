Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Miller

Noah Miller
Noah Miller(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Noah Miller is an outstanding senior at Turner Ashby High School.

Miller excels on the playing field in many sports. He serves as captain of the soccer team and kicker on the football team. Miller also competes on the basketball team and spent two years running cross country for the Knights.

According to boys soccer coach Simon Timbrell, Miller is a leader on and off the playing field.

“Noah has helped me develop as a person. I couldn’t ask for a better captain. It is tremendous to see him develop not only as a soccer player but as a person as well,” said Timbrell.

In the classroom, Miller serves as senior class president. He plans to pursue civil engineering at the college level, and he can often be found mentoring younger math students.

“Noah’s character is what sets him apart. He has the qualities that you can’t teach. He’s a well-rounded student who is a top leader in our school,” added calculus teacher Erin Nafziger.

Miller is exploring opportunities to continue his athletic career in college. In the meantime, he is eager to use life lessons from sports to prepare for life beyond the soccer field.

“Sports taught me to remain steadfast. My parents didn’t allow me to quit any of my sports so I had to see them through to the end. That is a great example of something I can use in the future workplace,” Miller said.

The local community will continue to follow Miller as he shines on and off the field during his final year at Turner Ashby High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia
The investigating officers learned Shores thought the male was wanted on felony warrants and...
Waynesboro man arrested after holding man at gunpoint
35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton has been charged with first degree murder. He...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder

Latest News

Old Dominion leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt
The CAA women’s basketball preseason poll was released Wednesday.
JMU women’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in CAA
H.S. Volleyball: East Rock, Central advance to BRD Championship
H.S. Volleyball: East Rock, Central advance to BRD Championship
Dukes feature No. 1 defense in FCS
Dukes feature No. 1 defense in FCS