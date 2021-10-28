Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves expansion to “The Altitude” apartments

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday night.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for Carlyle Whitelow, a beloved member of the Bridgewater community who passed away recently.

Dr. Laura Kornegay with the Central Shenandoah Health District recognized Chief Jeremy Holloway with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and Rockingham County Emergency Services Division Chief Steve Powell for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the public commenting period, the board heard several requests.

One rezoning request was for an expansion to The Altitude apartments off of Stone Port Boulevard.

Rhonda Cooper, Director of Community Development for the county, said the existing 6.1-acre complex was rezoned in 2016 for 140 apartments.

The rezoning request presented Wednesday night adds 2.7 acres and 73 one-bedroom units plus 29 two-bedroom units, which is different than the original complex called “Altitude II.”

“As stated, this is largely just an extension of the first phase but it is a slightly different product. That product being the ones and twos, which as we know from the recent Harrisonburg housing study that is shown to be what the real demand and lack of availability is right now,” Seth Roderick with Monteverde Engineering & Design Studio, said.

The expansion adds one five-story building. The request was unanimously approved.

The board of supervisors also heard a special use permit request for a child daycare at a church along Boyers Road.

Board members said they know there is a need for more childcare in the area, but VDOT said it would add over 150 more car trips on the road a day. That request was tabled.

One public hearing was not held at all after the developer pulled the application earlier this week.

The proposal was for 155 single-family homes between Power Dam Road and Three Leagues Road in McGaheysville.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board also voted to join a nationwide opioid settlement that will, in turn, distribute money back to the localities that have come on but the exact sum is yet to be determined. However, once you join the settlement you cannot take legal action on your own.

One board member said joining the settlement could aid other localities harder hit by the opioid epidemic. Another said it is not worth it to try to litigate as a county.

If settled, the county could potentially use the money received broadly.

