Advertisement

School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse

(FILE)
(FILE)(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — School administrators in Virginia say an investigation found that a fifth-grader who died of coronavirus complications last month did not escort sick classmates to the nurse.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Suffolk Public Schools officials investigated whether Teresa Sperry had been walking with sick classmates, after her parents said she was picked for the classroom job a week before she died.

The 10-year-old died Sept. 27 at a Norfolk hospital. Her parents say her symptoms began five days earlier with a headache, but escalated quickly.

Schools spokeswoman Anthonette Ward says the nurse recalled Teresa walking with a student hurt on the playground, but not children with cold symptoms.

Jeff and Nicole Sperry questioned how thoroughly school officials looked into it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors
DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
Crews working to demolish 19 buildings in the Staunton Crossing development project.
Crews making way for development at Staunton Crossing

Latest News

Noon Weather Forecast 10/28/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 10/28/2021
Daybreak Weather Forecast 10/28/2021
Day Break Forecast 10/28/2021
“The Altitude” apartments
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves expansion to “The Altitude” apartments
Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day
Harrisonburg Fire Department holds Community Safety Day