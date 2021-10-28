Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Community demands answers after missing three-year-old declared dead
Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors
DBI is contracted through VDOT and takes care of maintenance on Interstates 81 and 64.
DBi Services announces closing of operations
Crews working to demolish 19 buildings in the Staunton Crossing development project.
Crews making way for development at Staunton Crossing

Latest News

The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball preseason poll was released Thursday morning.
JMU men’s basketball picked to finish 4th in CAA
Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Noah Miller
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Miller
Old Dominion leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt