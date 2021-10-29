Advertisement

Drive-thru “Trunk-or-Treat” in Waynesboro

Donations were given to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"
"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - For the second year in a row, Weaver Insurance held its Spooktacular “Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat” event in Waynesboro.

Thirty-eight local organizations had tables set up in the area of Sheppard Court so families could easily drive down the line to get some treats, and all for a good cause.

“Instead of just making this about giving out candy, let’s see what we can do to give back to the community,” Tom Woodworth with Weaver Insurance said. “What we’ve done is said bring a food item or monetary donation that you can give to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”

Woodworth said the idea was to create a safe and fun Halloween activity for the community.

In 2020, he said about 700 cars came to the event but believes even more came out this year.

