Dutch woman brought to Virginia to face terrorism charge

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press and Matthew Barakat
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Dutch woman charged seven years ago with raising money for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabab has been extradited to the U.S. to face trial.

Farhia Hassan made an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria after being brought to the U.S. on Thursday on charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

She was ordered held pending her next hearing. Prosecutors say Hassan told donors the money would fund schools and orphans when it was actually going to terrorists.

Two alleged co-conspirators convicted in 2016 were each sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

