Group with Tiki torches stand by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rare visit by Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in Charlottesville is being overshadowed by an incident that occurred outside a campaign stop.

Youngkin made a stop at Guadalajara’s East Main Street location early Friday, October 29. While he was inside, several people stood with Tiki torches next to Youngkin’s campaign bus outside the restaurant.

Tiki torches were used by many white supremist who marched on UVA Grounds August 11, 2017, the day before the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Jason Kessler, who is listed as an organizer of the rally in federal lawsuit, carried a Tiki torch while participating in that march.

Richard Spencer, who is also named in the same federal lawsuit, had taken part in a separate Tiki torch-lit rally for the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville earlier that year.

Asked about Friday’s incident, Youngkin said, “I think they work for Terry McAuliffe, and I’m sure he sent them.”

The candidate continued, “They’ll do anything to win, and he’s doing anything to win, and so he’s paying people to show up and act silly at our rallies.”

McAuliffe’s team denied the accusation, telling NBC29 in a statement, “This was not us or anyone affiliated with our campaign.”

Election Day is just around the corner, and both candidates will be continuing to tour across Virginia.

Virginia Democrats Executive Director Andrew Whitley tweeted a response, saying in part that it did not have any role in this event:

Statement on Glenn Youngkin’s bus stop earlier today: pic.twitter.com/Hw0svCAW9W — Andrew Whitley (@AndrewWhitleyVA) October 29, 2021

