In-person abesentee voting ends Saturday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Elections Lisa B. Gooden wants to alert Rockingham County residents that voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If voters do not have a chance to vote then, their only option is to show up at their normal polling location on Tuesday, November 2 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Since election offices are extremely busy, voters may check their registration status at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

An ID is required when voting.

