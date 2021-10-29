Advertisement

In-person abesentee voting ends Saturday

Sign for voting
Sign for voting(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Director of Elections Lisa B. Gooden wants to alert Rockingham County residents that voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If voters do not have a chance to vote then, their only option is to show up at their normal polling location on Tuesday, November 2 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Since election offices are extremely busy, voters may check their registration status at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

An ID is required when voting.

