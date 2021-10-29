Advertisement

JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference

The first official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS happened Friday morning.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a meeting Friday, the James Madison University Board of Visitors has approved a plan to join the Sun Belt Conference.

Now, the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission will need to approve the plan in order to move forward in the process in accepting the FBS invitation.

James Madison is currently a member of the FCS and competing in the Colonial Athletic Association.

