Movies return to Court Square Theater in November

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court Square Theater adds film screenings back into its reopening mix in November, along with a Nov. 13-14 benefit event for Second Home Learning Center.

“People have been telling us they want to see films at the theater, so we’re excited to be able to offer that movie-going experience again,” said J.P. Gulla, Managing Director of Court Square Theater.

“Plus, we’re able to work with Second Home Learning Center to offer All Together Now,” Gulla added.

The November global event celebrates local theater while raising funds to ensure children of low-income families have access to safe, quality childcare and academic assistance, according to a press release.

All Together Now was created by Music Theatre International as a fundraiser.

Performed by Second Home children and community members, the Harrisonburg event features an array of songs, from Les Misérables and Fiddler on the Roof to Hairspray and Mamma Mia!

Donations for Second Home Learning Center will be accepted at the Door. Details are available at valleyarts.org/performances.

Court Square Theater’s full film schedule and online ticketing options for November are available at valleyarts.org/films.

Eleven films are slated during the month:

November 3-7

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Wed-Sun)

Young Picasso, ARTS ON SCREEN SERIES (Wed)

Summer Of Soul (Fri-Sun)

November 10-14

Falling for Figaro (Wed- Sun)

In Balanchine’s Classroom (Wed-Sun)

Young Picasso ARTS ON SCREEN SERIES (Sun)

November 17-21

The Lost Leonardo (Wed-Sun)

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (Wed-Sun)

In Search Of Beethoven, ARTS ON SCREEN SERIES (Wed)

How To Train Your Dragon - Children/Family movie (Sun)

November 26-28

Julia (Fri-Sun)

The Sound Of Music - Family Five-Dollar movie (Sat)

In Search Of Beethoven, ARTS ON SCREEN SERIES (Sun)

Masks are required except when actively eating or drinking, and general admission tickets provide flexibility for audience members to social distance themselves.

Gulla notes that recent upgrades to the theater HVAC system added bipolar ionization for a safer environment.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.