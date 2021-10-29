New interactive redistricting website encourages citizen feedback

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Planning Department has announced a new interactive website for following and providing input into the redistricting process.

Residents can visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/redistricting-feedback to access drafts of maps for proposed magisterial districts ahead of public meetings and leave feedback.

Information presented at each of the community meetings will be identical. Community input meetings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, November 4: Churchville Elementary School, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Monday, November 8: Augusta County Government Center, 10:30 a.m. - 12p.m.



Monday, November 8: Riverheads Elementary School, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Wednesday, November 10: Augusta County Government Center, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.



The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider the three draft options for magisterial districts. The public hearing is scheduled during the Board’s regular meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Government Center.

The interactive website features GIS mapping which shows current districts and an overlay of the draft of proposed boundaries. A slide function reveals the draft so that the viewer can see how the boundaries would change.

County officials say residents can zoom in on a specific address or area of interest and provide feedback on and suggestions for any of the proposed maps. A brief history of how boundaries have changed throughout the years provides context for our current redistricting process.

Because Augusta County’s redistricting timeline relies on the completion of the state redistricting commission’s process, the timeline may be updated as needed. The current redistricting timeline is as follows:

1. October 2021 - Redistricting Committee begins meeting. State commission/supreme court completes state process.

2. November 2021 - Draft maps presented to Board; public hearings on drafts; in person sessions and public feedback.

3. December 2022 - Board of Supervisors approves final plans for magisterial district boundaries.

4. Q1 2022 - Voting precinct boundaries and polling places determined.

Every ten years, after U.S. Census data is released, Augusta County must review and analyze the new census data to ensure magisterial districts are balanced in population and follow redistricting criteria.

For more about redistricting requirements and general information about the county’s process, click here.

