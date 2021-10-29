Advertisement

Participation steady for Staunton drop-off recycling program

People dropping off their recycling at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
People dropping off their recycling at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton’s new drop-off recycling program is going well, according to Public Works Director Jeff Johnston.

He says participation is steady and collection continues to increase. He also said Staunton stacks up when compared with neighboring programs, but they continue to work on efficiency and cost.

“It’s only been three months of real hard data,” Johnston said. “That’s not enough to panic about anything, but it’s also not enough to start popping the champagne. We’ll continue to collect data and encourage everyone to come down and participate in our recycling program.”

Johnston offers a friendly reminder for people to make sure their recycling is cleaned and sorted.

