Rainy end of the week

Rainfall from Thursday evening through Saturday is expected to be about 1 to 2 inches across most of our area. A few locally higher amounts. Mountain tops along the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah, Massanutten mountain can expect up to around 4 inches of rain with the heaviest on the eastern slopes.

FRIDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (morning) for heavy rain and gusty winds in the morning.

Cloudy and chilly with temperatures staying in the 50s. gusty winds for the morning. For most gusts will be occasionally up to about 30mph. For elevations above 3,000′ wind gusts at times can be as high as 50mph, possibly even slightly higher.

Rain, heavy at times for the morning. Visibility may be low for the morning commute. Temperatures in the 50s for the morning. The heaviest rain expected to taper off around or just after noon but we’re not done with the rain.

Rain turning more spotty to scattered through the rest of the afternoon and evening. There will be more breaks in the rain and possibly even some breaks in the clouds. Winds start to relax around mid afternoon also. River flooding a low concern but poor drainage areas may collect water. There will still be some pockets of heavy rain at times in the afternoon but a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon is possible. That would bump highs into the low 60s. If we stay cloudy with more showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s. Evening commute much better than morning commute.

Cloudy and cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers for the evening and overnight. Light wind for the night with areas of fog. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy and cool for Saturday with more scattered showers across the region. No washout for the whole day but there will be some showers around the area. Steadier rain across the Alleghenies. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will be on and off and scattered for the morning and at least through the mid afternoon. Any rain should end before 6pm with even a few breaks in the clouds. A spotty shower around for the evening with cloudy skies and cool conditions. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds early and cool. Starting out rising into the 50s. We will see clouds clear out some in the late morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Rather pleasant with highs around in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley but it will be a bit breezy at times with winds kicking in from the west-northwest. A nice fall day.

Becoming mostly clear Sunday evening, temperatures cooling quickly into the 50s. For Halloween trick or treating, skies will be mostly clear and feeling chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Lighter winds should arrive just in time for trick or treating. Nothing out of the ordinary in terms of Halloween weather. Quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations. Low to mid 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead for the first day of November. A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s for the morning. A sunny fall afternoon and comfortable with highs in the low 60s for most, mid 60s for the Valley and the Potomac Highlands. Lows will be cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Some clouds for the morning. Cool with temperatures in the 40s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. A nice fall afternoon for those heading out to the polls with highs in the mid to upper 50s. You will want to keep the jacket handy. Some clouds build in for Tuesday evening as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the day and chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. Staying cool throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s, closer to mid 50s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Our next system looks to arrive mid to late week bringing some showers. More clouds than sun in the morning and quite chilly with temperatures in the 40s. We stay chilly throughout the day with temperatures remaining in the upper 40s, low 50s for the Valley.

