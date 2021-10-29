Scattered showers heading into the weekend

Rainfall from Thursday evening through Saturday is expected to be about 1 to 2 inches across most of our area. A few locally higher amounts. Mountain tops along the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah, Massanutten mountain can expect up to around 4 inches of rain with the heaviest on the eastern slopes.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain heavy at times until the early afternoon. Windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the Valley and up to 55 mph at elevations above 3,000′. By the early afternoon, activity becomes spotty and wind subsides. Broken clouds for the afternoon and perhaps some sunshine. Temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

For the evening, spotty rain showers will continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The evening commute will be much better than Friday morning. Showers become scattered in coverage just before midnight and through the overnight. Chilly with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy and cool for Saturday with more scattered showers across the region. No washout for the whole day but there will be some showers around the area. Steadier rain across the Alleghenies. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will be on and off and scattered for the morning and at least through the mid afternoon. Most rain if not all should wrap up in the evening with even a few breaks in the clouds. A spotty shower around for the evening with cloudy skies and cool conditions. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds early and cool. Starting out rising into the 50s. We will see clouds clear out some in the late morning, with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Rather pleasant with highs around in the low 60s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley but it will be a bit breezy at times with winds kicking in from the west-northwest. A nice fall day.

Becoming mostly clear Sunday evening, temperatures cooling quickly into the 50s. For Halloween trick or treating, skies will be mostly clear and feeling chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Lighter winds should arrive just in time for trick or treating. Nothing out of the ordinary in terms of Halloween weather. Quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations. Low to mid 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead for the first day of November. A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s for the morning. A sunny fall afternoon and comfortable with highs in the low 60s for most, mid 60s for the Valley and the Potomac Highlands. Lows will be cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Some clouds for the morning. Cool with temperatures in the 40s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. A nice fall afternoon for those heading out to the polls with highs in the mid to upper 50s. You will want to keep the jacket handy. Some clouds build in for Tuesday evening as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds for the day and chilly to start with temperatures in the 40s. Staying cool throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s, closer to mid 50s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Our next system looks to arrive mid to late week bringing some showers. More clouds than sun in the morning and quite chilly with temperatures in the 40s. We stay chilly throughout the day with temperatures remaining in the upper 40s, low 50s for the Valley.

