Smiley’s Ice Cream enjoying new location in Bridgewater

Smiley's Ice Cream
Smiley’s Ice Cream(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the weather may be cooling down, it is never too cold for some people to enjoy some ice cream.

Smiley’s Ice Cream opened its new location in Bridgewater after outgrowing its previous shop at Mount Crawford Creamery.

Owner Derek Smiley said this new location allows them to expand.

“My vision for having an ice cream shop was having a place that wasn’t just your typical walk-up ice cream shop,” Smiley said. [I wanted] a space that customers could come mingle, hang out, have adequate seating and adequate parking.”

The construction project was delayed a bit last spring due to wet weather, but Smiley said he believes the timing ultimately worked out.

Smiley said he looks forward to hosting fundraisers and community events in the new space located at 205 Don Litten Parkway in Bridgewater.

You can still find products from Mount Crawford Creamery at the shop.

“We’re real close so we can still keep our support of each other and our businesses, which is really important,” Smiley said.

Thank you for the past 4 years! We are so grateful for our customers, employees, Mt. Crawford Creamery, and the...

Posted by Smiley's Ice Cream on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

