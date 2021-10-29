Social Security offices struggling with flooded phone lines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During the pandemic, Social Security offices across the nation have not been allowing walk-ins. Offices like the one in Harrisonburg are only operating over the phone, which has caused issues for some.

Social Security offices have been bombarded with callers often at a much higher capacity than their staff and phone lines are able to handle.

People all over the U.S. and in the Valley have been experiencing long wait times while trying to speak with a Social Security representative, and some are not able to get through at all.

This has been a problem for folks in Harrisonburg, but the struggles people in the Valley are seeing aren’t nearly as bad as some regions across the state and the country.

The Social Security Administration says the Harrisonburg office has been able to take an average of 80 to 95% of the calls they receive on any given day, which is higher than both national and state averages.

