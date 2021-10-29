Advertisement

VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:19 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.

There are several confirmed injuries. All southbound lanes on I-81 are closed at mile-marker 281.5. This location is between exit 279 at Route 185 in the Edinburg area and exit 283 at Route 42 in the Woodstock area of Shenandoah County.

Motorists should expect extensive delays in this area. No reopening estimated time has been provided by crews on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

