Waynesboro PD arrests suspect for indecent liberties with a child
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department reported on Twitter that Tyron Nazire Wells, a 19-year-old male from Waynesboro, has been arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child and other related crimes.
The reported incidents happened on or about September 5 and September 7, 2021, and involved a juvenile, according to WPD.
Wells has been charged with the following crimes as a result of the investigation:
1. Use of Electronic Means for Child Sex Crime (Felony) 2 counts
2. Solicitation of Prostitution (Felony) 2 counts
3. Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child (Felony) 2 counts
Wells is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.