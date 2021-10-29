Advertisement

WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 10

Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 10 of the 2021 season.
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 10 of the 2021 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 10 of the 2021 season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

