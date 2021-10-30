Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A major Virginia city endured coastal flooding for the Potomac River Friday.

Downtown Alexandria, Virginia was flooded Friday afternoon as rain continued to fall over the DC area and tides rose. The rain system, which stretched from the Washington DC area up into Pennsylvania, started feeding the Potomac River early Friday morning and continued throughout the day.

Businesses in the Alexandria Waterfront packed sand bags to protect their entrances, with employees seen inside mopping up water than had gotten in. Alexandria has seen flooding like this before, but one long-time employee in the area said it is happening more often.

“The frequency at the bottom of the street is flooding more, from tidal raising and everything, but on a scale like this it’s abnormal,” said Eric Rasmussen, a bartender.

There were several people walking through the floodwaters, including one man taking photographs, and the water reached halfway up his thighs. The water level rose dramatically and quickly, covering an entire parked bicycle in just two and a half hours. Flood levels went to down as the tide pulled out but rose again when the high tide returned Friday night.

Low pressure and persistent onshore winds resulted in a historic coastal flood event along portions of the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River. Coastal flooding is expected to continue through early Sunday. To put this event into historical context: https://t.co/hxLTokshMd pic.twitter.com/HPLc9aMosE — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.