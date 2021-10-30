Advertisement

Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday

By Reuters
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A major Virginia city endured coastal flooding for the Potomac River Friday.

Downtown Alexandria, Virginia was flooded Friday afternoon as rain continued to fall over the DC area and tides rose. The rain system, which stretched from the Washington DC area up into Pennsylvania, started feeding the Potomac River early Friday morning and continued throughout the day.

Businesses in the Alexandria Waterfront packed sand bags to protect their entrances, with employees seen inside mopping up water than had gotten in. Alexandria has seen flooding like this before, but one long-time employee in the area said it is happening more often.

“The frequency at the bottom of the street is flooding more, from tidal raising and everything, but on a scale like this it’s abnormal,” said Eric Rasmussen, a bartender.

There were several people walking through the floodwaters, including one man taking photographs, and the water reached halfway up his thighs. The water level rose dramatically and quickly, covering an entire parked bicycle in just two and a half hours. Flood levels went to down as the tide pulled out but rose again when the high tide returned Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County church on fire
Augusta County fire damages church
VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County
VDOT: All interstate lanes have reopened in Shenandoah County
The first official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS happened Friday morning.
JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Wells is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Waynesboro PD arrests suspect for indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit
On Saturday Church World Services Harrisonburg held a storytelling and communication workshop...
CWS Harrisonburg holds storytelling and communication workshop for local refugee leaders
Church World Services hold workshop to help refugees and immigrants.
Workshop for refugee and immigrant communities