Advertisement

Dole recalls salad mixes over Listeria concerns

By CNN
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, and come in 24 ounce or 12 ounce sizes.

The items were sold under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger or Salad Classics.

They were sold in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported, but Listeria showed up during a routine test in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County church on fire
Augusta County fire damages church
VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County
VDOT: All interstate lanes have reopened in Shenandoah County
The first official step in James Madison’s potential move to the FBS happened Friday morning.
JMU Board of Visitors approves plan to potentially join Sun Belt Conference
Wells is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
Waynesboro PD arrests suspect for indecent liberties with a child
WHSV File
Staunton task force arrests 15 men over two months

Latest News

Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks