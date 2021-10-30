Foliage Report: October 28

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The good news is the best foliage for many areas is here! In all my years of doing the foliage report for WHSV there has never been a time when the majority of our viewing area is at high to peak fall color. Right now, the best color is still trickling down to lower elevations but spots between about 2,000′ to 3,500′ are looking spectacular.

The best weather to check out the foliage will be between Sunday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 3rd this week.

WV looking spectacular! I think this is a very underrated foliage spot. The color across at least the eastern part of WV is always so amazing.

This is from around the Franklin area in Pendleton Co.

📸Wilmer Lehman

BEST PLACES FOR COLOR

EVERYWHERE. There are so many great places, the Blue Ridge Parkway is looking amazing. Skyline drive is looking quite fantastic right now- the color is still trickling down to the lower elevations but most of the park is at peak now.

All of our mountain locations are looking spectacular.

A beautiful view from Rt. 33 today! The foliage is really popping! 🍂🍁

A drive across Route 33 over Shenandoah mountain, throughout Pendleton county. The Germany Valley is always a great spot, and you can continue on to Seneca Rocks.

Great photo of seneca rocks!

Great photo of seneca rocks!

From Ellen Phillips

Any of the dams, reservoirs, or small lakes in the area like Todd lake in Augusta county or Sherando lake are looking beautiful.

A drive on Corridor H through Hardy and Grant county is always beautiful and there’s Lost river state park.

Another great area is the Virginia Allegheny highlands. It’s a beautiful drive through Goshen to Bath county. Or take I-64 to Covington and then to falling spring falls.

If you want to see the fall foliage, go anywhere! Colors are high to peak at 2,000'-3,500' across our entire region.

If you want to see the fall foliage, go anywhere! Colors are high to peak at 2,000'-3,500' across our entire region.

Best days to go per weather: Sunday-Wednesday

