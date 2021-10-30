Advertisement

Foliage Report: October 28

If you want to see the fall color, go now and go anywhere!
Fall color is peaking across the area
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The good news is the best foliage for many areas is here! In all my years of doing the foliage report for WHSV there has never been a time when the majority of our viewing area is at high to peak fall color. Right now, the best color is still trickling down to lower elevations but spots between about 2,000′ to 3,500′ are looking spectacular.

The best weather to check out the foliage will be between Sunday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 3rd this week.

BEST PLACES FOR COLOR

EVERYWHERE. There are so many great places, the Blue Ridge Parkway is looking amazing. Skyline drive is looking quite fantastic right now- the color is still trickling down to the lower elevations but most of the park is at peak now.

All of our mountain locations are looking spectacular.

A drive across Route 33 over Shenandoah mountain, throughout Pendleton county. The Germany Valley is always a great spot, and you can continue on to Seneca Rocks.

Any of the dams, reservoirs, or small lakes in the area like Todd lake in Augusta county or Sherando lake are looking beautiful.

A drive on Corridor H through Hardy and Grant county is always beautiful and there’s Lost river state park.

Another great area is the Virginia Allegheny highlands. It’s a beautiful drive through Goshen to Bath county. Or take I-64 to Covington and then to falling spring falls.

Don’t forget we have the fall foliage photo contest on WHSV.com. This is only for photos from skyline drive and the winner gets a two night stay at Big Meadows or Skyland lodge. Click the link below.

Shenandoah National Park Fall Photo Contest

