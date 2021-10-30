Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: Johnson’s record-setting day leads No. 5 JMU past Elon

The No. 5 James Madison football team defeated Elon, 45-21, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 5 James Madison football team defeated Elon, 45-21, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson set a program record by throwing six touchdowns in the victory. Johnson finished 22-of-25 passing for 307 yards and the six scores. Five different wide receives hauled in a TD catch with Antwane Wells Jr. leading the way with eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Latrele Palmer led the way on the ground with 20 carries for 83 yards in the victory.

Chris Chukwuneke led JMU with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. The Dukes racked up four sacks with Isaac Ukwu registering 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Elon was limited to just 89 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Despite the win, JMU has been dealt a big blow in the injury department. Head coach Curt Cignetti said in the post-game press conference that running back Percy Agyei-Obese will have ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, also missed the first few games of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury.

James Madison improves to 7-1 overall (5-1 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Campbell for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

