H.S. Football Scoreboard: Friday, October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Friday, October 29.
H.S. Football Scoreboard - Friday, October 29
Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
Petersburg 18, Tucker County 14
East Hardy 36, St. Marys 6
Nearly all of the WHSV-area teams played on Thursday night due to forecasted inclement weather Friday night. For coverage of Thursday’s games, click here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.