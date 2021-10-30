HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Friday, October 29.

H.S. Football Scoreboard - Friday, October 29

Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31

Petersburg 18, Tucker County 14

East Hardy 36, St. Marys 6

Nearly all of the WHSV-area teams played on Thursday night due to forecasted inclement weather Friday night. For coverage of Thursday’s games, click here.

