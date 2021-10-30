JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 30

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 30.

JMU volleyball blanks Northeastern

The James Madison volleyball team overcame Northeastern 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16).

JMU improves to 8-3 in conference play and 14-5 overall on the season. Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 18 kills while Caroline Dozier recorded 31 assists against the Huskies.

JMU returns to the court on Sunday as they take on Northeastern in the second match at Sinclair Gymnasium.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.