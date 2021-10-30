Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 30

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 30.

JMU volleyball blanks Northeastern

The James Madison volleyball team overcame Northeastern 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16).

JMU improves to 8-3 in conference play and 14-5 overall on the season. Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 18 kills while Caroline Dozier recorded 31 assists against the Huskies.

JMU returns to the court on Sunday as they take on Northeastern in the second match at Sinclair Gymnasium.

