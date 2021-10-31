American Red Cross seeks blood donations during nationwide shortage
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Thanksgiving around the corner and the holidays fast approaching, the American Red Cross is calling on donors to continue making appointments now and in the coming weeks ahead to help overcome an ongoing nationwide emergency blood shortage.
Officials say the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Those who come out to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii and those that donate Nov 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card.
At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Below is a schedule of upcoming blood drives:
Putnam
Buffalo
11/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buffalo High School, 19005 Charleston Road
Hurricane
11/5/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Rd
Red House
11/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Navy Reserve Center, 111 Army Navy Drive
Scott Depot
11/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, 118 Poplar Fork Road
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Road
Logan
11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ralph Willis Vo-Tech, Rt 10, 3 Mile Curve
Kanawha
Belle
11/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Community Center, 1100 East Dupont Avenue
Charleston
11/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive
11/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive
11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St
11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 113 Lakeview Dr.
11/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 113 Lakeview Drive
11/23/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., CAMC Women & Childrens, 800 Pennsylvania Ave
Nitro
11/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nitro High School, Park Avenue and 15th Street
South Charleston
11/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Charleston HS, 1 Eagle Way
11/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive
11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 2nd Ave SW
Boone
Madison
11/20/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue
Van
11/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Van High School, 913 Van High School Drive, RR 85
_______________
Fayette
Mount Hope
11/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane
Oak Hill
11/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Hill High School, 350 West Oyler Ave
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.