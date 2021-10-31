Bridgewater Best Idea finalists share how they would use prize money

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater will be giving away $250,000 to the local business that wins its Bridgewater Best Idea competition. The three finalists have been named and spoke with WHSV about how they’d use the prize money.

The money will come from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The three finalists are Bridgewater Coffee Co., Rockingham Cooperative, and Connections Early Learning Center.

Bridgewater Coffee Co. would use the prize money to expand their kitchen and seating area, so they could begin serving breakfast, something they say has been requested by many customers.

“We added on pastries and breakfast menus at the request of the locals, and now, people are requesting more because they see that it’s an enjoyable place to be, and we want to be able to be available for everyone in this community,” said Jenna Matthews, managing owner of Bridgewater Coffee Co.

Bridgewater Coffee Co. would also use the money to install a drive-thru option in the parking lot in front of their current location.

“2020 taught us that people would prefer to drive-thru. There’s not a lot of places that have a drive-thru in Bridgewater. There’s a lot of curbside pickup, but no drive-thru in Bridgewater, so we see that as a great opportunity to be able to offer to this community,” said Matthews.

Matthews said coffee is a passion of hers, and she would love to expand the business to bring more people together.

“What coffee means to me is just bringing community together on a level surface and being able to serve everybody, and I love that so much, and I want to continue to bring that welcoming atmosphere to Bridgewater,” she said.

Rockingham Cooperative wants to keep the specifics of their ideas under wraps until the final presentation, but say if they win the prize money, they would make renovations to the outside and inside of their Bridgewater store.

They say the renovations and potential additions they have in mind would provide benefits to the farmers they work with and the entire Bridgewater community.

“It would bring in a lot more local services to the community itself for Bridgewater. It would bring in a lot more tax dollars for the community as well,” said Andy Shirley, the Bridgewater store manager.

Unlike the other two finalists, Connections Early Learning Center is not an existing business, but a project that community members have been working on for the last few years. They hope the prize money will help them get the center up and running as well as gather community support.

“This isn’t daycare. This isn’t babysitting. This is quality early education that supports the full development of the child, emotionally socially cognitively and physically,” said Leanne Kreps, who is coordinating the project.

The learning center would operate inside the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren but would not be religiously affiliated.

The center would operate Monday through Friday and serve 50 children aged anywhere from infancy to Pre-K in addition to 25 after-schoolers.

“The need is huge. Especially in this part of the county, there are very few options for families that are looking for childcare. Usually when I talk about this, the first thing someone says is ‘can you get my kid in?’” said Kreps.

The center would use the prize money to fund its staffing and acquire necessary resources. It would require 12 to 14 full time employees with a goal of opening in August 2022.

The three finalists will make their final pitches to a panel of five judges, comprised of town council members Steven Schofield, Jim Tongue and Fontaine Canada as well as Stephanie Curtis and Wes Griffin of the Industrial Development Authority.

The final presentations will take place at the Sipe Center on November 18th.

